Alcohol use suspected in death of Lexington man in crash

(KOSA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Lexington man Monday.

Milton Travis Higgins, 31, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash on Route 60, just west of Beatty Road in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Higgins was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup westbound on Route 60, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a tree.

A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

