BREAKING: Del. Chris Hurst pulled over after campaign sign incident

Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website
Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Chris Hurst was pulled over around 10:00 p.m. Monday as the Radford City Sheriff’s Office observed a woman turning over and messing with campaign signs at the Radford Rec Center.

The deputy saw the woman get in a car. The driver of the car was identified as Delegate Chris Hurst.

Hurst was issued a notice that his license was suspended.

The incident is being investigated by the Radford Police Department.

Stay with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 2, 2021
Bluebeard's Castle
