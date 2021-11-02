BREAKING: Del. Chris Hurst pulled over after campaign sign incident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Chris Hurst was pulled over around 10:00 p.m. Monday as the Radford City Sheriff’s Office observed a woman turning over and messing with campaign signs at the Radford Rec Center.

The deputy saw the woman get in a car. The driver of the car was identified as Delegate Chris Hurst.

Hurst was issued a notice that his license was suspended.

The incident is being investigated by the Radford Police Department.

