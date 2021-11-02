Advertisement

Brookneal man killed in Charlotte County crash

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man has been identified as the man killed in a crash in Amherst County Saturday.

Eric D. Bates, 40, died at the scene of the crash that occurred October 30, 2021 on Staunton Hill Road, less than a mile north of Clarkton Bridge Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Bates was driving a Ford Mustang north on Staunton Hill Road when he ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

