Brookneal man killed in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man has been identified as the man killed in a crash in Amherst County Saturday.

Eric D. Bates, 40, died at the scene of the crash that occurred October 30, 2021 on Staunton Hill Road, less than a mile north of Clarkton Bridge Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Bates was driving a Ford Mustang north on Staunton Hill Road when he ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

