Danville Sheriff’s Office: Incumbent and office veteran face off

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With 12 years as sheriff, Mike Mondul is seeking reelection Tuesday. Mondul believes the sheriff’s office is currently running at a peak level.

“The perfect jail audits, improving our courthouse security at the front door, which I think is a model for our whole area, other agencies are starting to model what we are doing, so we have a great team.” said Mondul.

His opponent, a 20-year veteran of the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Ril Mattison has a different area of focus, stating more attention needs to be given to the treatment of inmates.

“I want to retrain the officers and we just want to have respect for detainees when they come in, want to make sure that people are treated with dignity and respect if they come into the facility,” said Mattison.

Mattison says the first step he’d take to make that happen is repaint the holding cell that is currently painted pink.

“It is nothing positive about sitting in a pink holding cell, there is nothing positive, it is demeaning to do that, so that is not giving you dignity or respect sitting in pink holding cells,” said Mattison.

Mondul says his number one goal in another term would be improving pay for his deputies.

“Going forward, deputy pay is definitely an issue; our deputies do not make enough salary. It is a national work shortage of manpower, from tow truck to restaurants; law enforcement is no exception.” said Mondul.

Both candidates declined to answer to their opponents’ statements, saying they’re more focused on people hearing their stances than tearing another down.

