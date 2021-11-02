Advertisement

Despite strong early voting numbers in Montgomery County, one Chief Officer of Elections expects heavy Election Day turnout

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Polling places are gearing up to open bright and early across Virginia on Tuesday. Poll workers have been preparing for months and are ready to go.

“We had really heavy turnout at early elections. Most individual days we had as many as 250 voters, I think on Saturday, which was the last day, they may have had 500,” said Chief Officer of Elections for the B4 Precinct, Melissa Wright.

Despite the strong early voting numbers across Montgomery County, Wright is expecting heavy turnout on Election Day.

“We’ll have a fairly heavy turnout. Not Presidential Election size, but still heavier than normal.”

Wright also made it clear to voters who might be worried, that their election security is strong.

“I know people have a lot of concerns about election security and that’s a big thing for us. We take an oath every day on Election Day and we took it every day leading up to the election of the 45 days of early voting.”

The polls will open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. but if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will still be able to vote. It’s also important to know where your polling location is, which you can find here and what forms of identification are accepted, which you can find here.

