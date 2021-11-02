Election Day 2021 is here

Today is the 2021 general election in the commonwealth.

Virginians are voting for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General and hundreds of other positions including, depending on where you live, sheriffs, mayors, delegates, supervisors and more.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

WDBJ7 will have complete coverage of the results tonight on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7 Facebook.

