Election Day 2021 is here

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today is the 2021 general election in the commonwealth.

Virginians are voting for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General and hundreds of other positions including, depending on where you live, sheriffs, mayors, delegates, supervisors and more.

Click here for the races we are following.

Click here for information about where and when to vote.

Click here for election-related stories.

Click here for the complete list of candidates and issues across the commonwealth.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

WDBJ7 will have complete coverage of the results tonight on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7 Facebook.

