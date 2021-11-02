Advertisement

First snow of the season for the Allegheny mountains

Snow in Highland County with fall color
Snow in Highland County with fall color(Peter Forister)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s November 2nd and we have the first snow in the books across the Allegheny mountains. Now to be fair there were some wet snowflakes on October 26th but that did not accumulate to anything.

The video above is from Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.

With this quick system that moved through on the morning of Tuesday, November 2nd many areas across the Alleghenies picked up the first coating of snow.

This is not unusual for the Alleghenies. The average first 0.10″ of snow can range from October 25th to November 7th for the Alleghenies.

Here’s a look at some of the average winter snowfall totals across the Allegheny mountains. Now for most of the Shenandoah Valley and many areas across the Potomac Highlands, average snowfall ranges from about 20-25″ a season. For the Allegheny mountains, average snowfall ranges from about 70-170″ per season!

Average Winter Snowfall (Allegheny Mountains)

LocationAverage Winter Snowfall (1991-2020) 30 year average
DAVIS, WV170″
SNOWSHOE, WV144″ (ELEVATION 4,848)
BAYARD, WV118″
ELKINS, WV69″
MUSTOE, VA39″

Check out some of the snow photos below:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website
Del. Hurst pulled over after campaign signs damaged; opponent issues statement
SEE RESULTS: Polls close for Election Day 2021
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
One hurt in Peters Creek shooting in Roanoke
It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly

Latest News

Temperatures drop to the low 30s in most areas Tuesday morning with frost and freeze possible.
Tuesday, November 2 - Evening Outlook
Amherst Referendum Rosie's Update
Amherst Referendum Rosie's Update
Danville Referendum Update Tuesday
Danville Referendum Update Tuesday
Roanoke City weighs in on voter turnout
Roanoke City election officials call early voting turnout “robust”
"Toddler Theology"
Author of ‘Toddler Theology’ chats about teaching opportunity