Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines remained at one Chesterfield polling location as the clock struck 7 p.m., when polls were supposed to close in the state.

The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement ballots were brought in. However, according to Susan Beals with the Chesterfield County Electoral Board, those ballots were for a different precinct and could not be used at the site.

During that time voters were able to cast their ballots on an express voting machine. The machine creates and marks a ballot for the precinct to later be hand-counted.

Some voters who stood in line at the learning institute like Curtis Baucom, say he left and came back to vote because he found out there were no ballots.

“The line wasn’t moving,” Baucom said. “So we started talking to various people and we found out there weren’t any ballots and so we were told they were trying to get more ballots so then what we did is we left and we came back.”

Chris Piper, with the Virginia Department of Elections, says another precinct in Chesterfield required additional ballots due to the heavy voter turnout.

People who were in line by seven were allowed to vote, it just took a bit longer.

