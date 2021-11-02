Man arrested for assault at Christiansburg restaurant where candidate is holding watch party

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for assault and battery at a restaurant where a political candidate is holding a Tuesday night watch party.

William Tilson, 30 of Christiansburg, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, felony eluding police and failure to obey a traffic sign.

Two people are being treated for bruises and lacerations as the result of the fight at the Fatback Soul Shack on Roanoke Street Saturday night, October 30. Christiansburg Police haven’t released specific information about the circumstances of the fight.

Marie March, a Republican running for the House of Delegates for District 7, has a watch party planned at the restaurant on election night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.