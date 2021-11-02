Man arrested for manslaughter after DUI crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Washington, DC man has been arrested for DUI-related involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman in Amherst County.

Virginia State Police say the crash was October 29, 2021 at the intersection of Route 29 Business/South Amherst Highway at Route 663/North Coolwell Road.

Larry Fitch, 65, was driving a Honda Odyssey westbound on North Coolwell Road, according to police, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and continued across Route 29 Business. He pulled into the path of a Ford Econoline 350 headed south on 29. The driver of the Ford was not able to avoid the Honda, and hit it in the passenger side. The impact of the crash forced both vehicles off the road and into a ditch, according to police.

Fitch was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are serious injuries, and then arrested.

A passenger in the Odyssey, Charlene V. Fitch, 62, of Madison Heights, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

