Moneta man dies after Bedford County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta man was killed in a crash in Bedford County Monday.

Dean Jayhue Davis, 58, died after being taken to a hospital.

Virginia State Police say the crash was November 1 at 4:51 p.m. on Route 24, a mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford County.

Police say Davis was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Route 24, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

