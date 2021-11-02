Moneta man dies after Bedford County crash
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta man was killed in a crash in Bedford County Monday.
Dean Jayhue Davis, 58, died after being taken to a hospital.
Virginia State Police say the crash was November 1 at 4:51 p.m. on Route 24, a mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford County.
Police say Davis was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Route 24, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.