Roanoke City election officials call early voting turnout “robust”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While Roanoke City election officials say the 2021 election turnout is about average compared to past gubernatorial races, they say thousands cast ballots early or voted absentee.

“I think the turnout for this election, early voting was rather solid,” explains Andrew Cochran, the Director of Elections General Registrar for the City of Roanoke “Probably exceeded my expectations maybe just a little bit. We had 8,100-plus voters vote in person before election day and another 3,000 ballots in addition to that. That’s a pretty robust turnout before election day.”

Mid-afternoon on election day, the city was averaging about 20% voter participation.

Cochran says for this election, more than 64,000 people in the city of Roanoke are registered to vote.

