Roanoke’s 13th Street SE project to begin Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A stretch along Roanoke’s 13th Street SE is about to receive some adjustments that the Virginia Department of Transportation says will improve traffic flow and connectivity between Church Avenue and Norfolk Avenue.

A long-term traffic adjustment will be put into place beginning Wednesday that will remain throughout most of the project. Traffic traveling south along 13th Street SE will be detoured using Norfolk Avenue onto 12th Street to Tazewell Avenue. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers traveling north will be unaffected.

Further details about the installments can be found below:

“The project entails reconstructing about 0.2-mile of 13th Street as an improved, two-lane roadway with 10.5-foot-wide travel lanes. The intersection at 13th Street and Wise Avenue will be reconfigured to include a roundabout for improved traffic flow. In addition, a new section of roadway will be built to extend 13th Street beyond its intersection with Wise Avenue to connect to Norfolk Avenue.

The project also includes constructing a raised median on 13th Street that will consolidate access points along the roadway and better separate pedestrians from traffic at designated crossings.

Five-foot-wide bike lanes and five-foot-wide sidewalks will be added along both directions of 13th Street for the entire length of the project. Curb and gutter will also be installed for a majority of the project.

The contractor, Allegheny Construction Company Inc. of Roanoke, was awarded a $5.8 million contract for this project in September. The Virginia Department of Transportation will administer the project.”

A summer 2023 completion date is expected.

