Showers this morning with colder air to follow

Temperatures drop the next few days
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
  • Few showers in the mountains this morning
  • Freeze Watch/Warnings for some areas Wednesday morning
  • Temperatures tumble by the end of the week

TUESDAY

Clouds and showers increase this morning trailing a cold front. The best chances will be in our Western counties and across the ski areas of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties in West Virginia. Temperatures will be cooler with more cloud coverage on Tuesday. High only reach the 40s and 50s today and those temperatures will continue to drop quickly into tonight.

Showers likely this morning for parts of the region.
Showers likely this morning for parts of the region.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

A FREEZE WATCH and FREEZE WARNING will go into effect Wednesday morning where the growing season is still underway.

Freeze Watches and Warning go into effect tonight.
Freeze Watches and Warning go into effect tonight.(WDBJ Weather)

After a cold start temperatures look to only climb into the 40s and 50s with more sunshine.

THURSDAY

A second system could brush by our area Thursday lasting into Friday morning. There are still questions on it even reaching us, but models indicate for an increased chance of rain showers.

Some models are showing a wintry mix early Thursday morning.
Some models are showing a wintry mix early Thursday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Some models even indicate a chance of snow showers to the west with cold air in place allowing for a wintry mix in parts of the coverage area. It is a forecast you should keep up to date on. In addition, we could see our first widespread hard freeze of the season.

