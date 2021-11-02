Western Virginia Water Authority customers to see rate decreases after acquisition of Boones Mill water, wastewater system

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Western Virginia Water Authority has announced its acquisition of the Town of Boones Mill’s water and wastewater utility system, following three years of running its services.

According to the Authority, this acquisition will also lead to a reduction in rates for its customers:

“This acquisition will allow the Town to eliminate some debt service and provide a reduction in rates for its utility customers. Town customers will see their monthly water rates decrease 40% from $50/month to $30/month while sewer rates will decrease by 25% less ($50/month to $37.50/month).”

The Authority will now benefit from the added customer base and water supply. There are 205 active water customers that are served by a water treatment and distribution system that includes a spring and associated distribution piping.

Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III adds that “For quite a while, it has not been financially feasible for the Town to operate the system. The elimination of debt service on the system in addition to proceeds from the sale has placed the town in a much more sustainable financial position for the future while also benefiting public safety and economic development in the Town. We are excited about this next chapter and are grateful to have a wonderful partnership with the Authority!”

The water treatment facility in the Town will produce a redundant supply of water in the US 220 South corridor for customers and allow infrastructure to expand into the northern portion of Franklin County.

Treatment facilities, distribution and collection systems will still be managed by employees of the Western Virginia Water Authority.

According to Executive Director Michael McEvoy, “The additional customer base and water supply will benefit customers in Franklin County and provide a redundant source of drinking water to meet long-range water supply and economic development needs for the greater region.”

