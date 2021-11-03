Advertisement

AG Herring concedes race to Miyares

(wdbj7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, running for re-election against Republican Jason Miyares, has conceded the election.

With 95% of precincts statewide reporting as of Wednesday evening, Miyares led Herring 1,650,513 votes to 1,615,545.

He released the following statement the day after the election:

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Virginia for trusting me to serve as your attorney general for the last eight years.

We showed Virginians a new vision for what this office could be, and what a difference an attorney general can make in their lives, and we have forever changed what Virginians will expect and demand from their attorney general.

This afternoon I called Jason Miyares to congratulate him on his victory and assure him that my team and I will do all we can to ensure a smooth and effective transition. He will be accepting a role and leading an office that has tremendous capacity for good in the lives of Virginians.

Over the last eight years, we have made Virginia a more just, fair, safe, and prosperous place for all. We passed new gun safety laws, expanded access to healthcare, extended rights and protections to LGBTQ Virginians, protected a woman’s right to choose, expanded voting rights, and took bold steps to combat climate change.

We cracked down on predatory lending, fought the opioid crisis, protected the rights of immigrants and new Americans, and eliminated Virginia’s rape kit backlog.

These are victories that once seemed unimaginable, but now, these historic achievements will be the benchmark that Virginians expect from their attorney general.

I will never forget the families who told me through tears what our fight for marriage equality meant to them. Or the survivors who said that eliminating the rape kit backlog finally made them feel like their Commonwealth cared. Or the DREAMer who can finally pursue their dreams here in their home state. Or the everyday Virginians who got money put back in their pocket because of the work we did on their behalf.

We have had the honor of writing an amazing chapter in the history of our state, and for that, I will always be grateful.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEE RESULTS: Election Day 2021 headed for the books
Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website
Del. Hurst pulled over after campaign signs damaged; opponent issues statement
Delegate Chris Hurst speaks to supporters late Tuesday night.
VA Del. Chris Hurst breaks silence on campaign sign incident
A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2AM to 10AM Wednesday morning.
Frost and freeze expected overnight as the growing season comes to an end
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop

Latest News

Pittsylvania County Sales Tax Referendum
Pittsylvania County Sales Tax Referendum
Shift in Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors
Shift in Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors
A Rosie's Gaming Emporium will not head to Madison Heights after voters rejected pari-mutuel...
Amherst County voters say no to pari-mutuel wagering, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Close race for governor in NJ, GOP’s Youngkin takes Virginia