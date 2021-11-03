Amherst County voters say no to pari-mutuel wagering, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County voters have made their decision on pari-mutuel wagering.

A referendum on this year’s ballot asked voters if they wanted to allow pari-mutuel wagering facilities in the county.

If approved, the measure would have given Rosie’s Gaming Emporium the green light to plant a building in Madison Heights.

However, voters ended up rejecting the idea by more than 1,000 votes. According to the registrar’s office, there were 7,211 votes against the measure. 6,127 votes were in favor.

Rosie’s released the following statement to WDBJ7:

“Colonial Downs Group and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium are disappointed with the outcome of the referendum in Amherst County. We would like to thank those who supported our effort, including the entire team at the Amherst Economic Development Authority; Supervisors Claudia Tucker, Jimmy Ayers, and Tom Martin; and the residents who helped us get on the ballot this summer. Other Virginia localities will continue to benefit from the jobs we provide, taxes we generate and partnerships we develop in the community. We welcome Amherst residents to come visit us in Vinton, Collinsville, Richmond, Dumfries, New Kent and Hampton,” said Aaron Gomes, Colonial Downs Group Chief Operations Officer.

