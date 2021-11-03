Clifton Forge sees new business

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind an inconspicuous storefront is a space that’s placing itself on the cutting edge of social media: a selfie museum.

“It’s a place where people can come and bring their visions to life,” said Devon Hankerson, co-owner of In His Image Selfie Museum. “Like, if they want more, to show more of their personality in pictures, they can come and bring their personality to life in here.”

A brand new business in a town that is seeing more.

“Yeah, we’re seeing a lot more,” said Clifton Forge Mayor Pam Marshall, “and I’m grateful none of our businesses went under during the pandemic.”

It’s a trend the town has been enjoying for a while.

“We have people with no ties, and they find us on the map and they come in,” Marshall said. “We have people like me, who are coming back home. We have other people that know somebody. They visited, they spent summers here, they spent vacations here, and this is where they choose to come and set up their businesses.”

“We did very deliberately choose Clifton Forge,” said Judith Sivonda, the owner of Café Museo.

At her place, half museum of coffee grinders, half café, they’re celebrating celebrating its second anniversary.

“It’s a little bit of that Brigadoon thing going on where things do happen by happenstance,” said Sivonda, “but I also think you take advantage of what you have.”

Something the young new business owners hope and pray they are doing.

“It is a big leap of faith,” said Zhara Turner, In His Image Selfie Museum’s other owner. “It is something that is just like, especially with what’s going on right now, but I feel like this would be a blessing to this town, and not only to the town but to us.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.