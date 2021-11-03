Delegate Ayala concedes race for Lt. Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Hala Ayala, the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor, has conceded the race to her opponent, Winsome Sears.

She released the following statement:

“Virginia, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The results are in, and while they may not be what we had hoped for, this is just the beginning.

“I want to congratulate my opponent on making history and paving the way for future women leaders who look like us. We may not be able to claim victory today, but we know that the results of this election are simply a minor setback in our larger fight for progress.

“I’ve always said that this campaign was never about ‘me,’ but about ‘we.’ I want to thank the tireless volunteers and campaign staff who knocked doors, made phone calls, and sent text messages. Thank you for your refusal to settle for what is, and for your unwavering commitment to fight for what could be. That commitment is what brought more early voters to the ballot box than any other off-year election in our Commonwealth’s history. And of course, thank you to my friends and my family, who have been my rock through this wild ride.

“I have been so fortunate to have traveled the Commonwealth and connected with more Virginians than I ever thought I would have the opportunity to embrace. And with every conversation, roundtable, and community event, I’ve emerged even more sure of my commitment to uplifting and fighting for every Virginian’s voice to be heard. Regardless of the role that I hold today, tomorrow, or 10 years from now, you can count on me to put you first, because Virginia is my family.”

