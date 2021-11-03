Eureka Fall Festival to be held Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Eureka Fall Festival was supposed to be held this past Friday, but the weather had other ideas. But Friday, ,November 5, the community is invited to Eureka Park for the free event.

Each year, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts similar events, but this year they are going all out for the Fall Festival.

There will be food, activities, a climbing wall, s’mores by the fire and more during the afternoon. Around 6 p.m. community members can take a chair or blanket for a movie night. The event is all made possible by the Star City Safe Initiative.

“We’re really excited to be back in the neighborhood providing this awesome festival for the community,” said Youth Development Coordinator Susan Herndon-Powell.

The event is completely free and will begin at Eureka Park at 2 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. For more information, you can find an event page here.

