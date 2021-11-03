Governor Ralph Northam issues statement congratulating Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Wednesday morning congratulating governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race.

Northam’s statement came shortly after a statement by McAuliffe conceding the race and also congratulating Youngkin.

Northam wrote:

“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.

“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.

“I encouraged the Governor-elect to continue the progress Virginia has begun—

bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,

allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,

making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,

investing a record amount in public education,

expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education and free community college,

delivering universal broadband and clean energy,

delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and

making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue.

“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election, because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of.

“Finally, thanks to every candidate who ran, from every party. It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”

