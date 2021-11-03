Advertisement

LewisGale Infectious Disease Director addresses vaccines for kids, ages 5-11

The vaccine made for kids ages 5-11 is not as strong as the vaccine made for adults.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With new guidance from the CDC coming out Tuesday on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 5-11, WDBJ7 turned to local healthcare providers for insight.

According to Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, the infectious disease director for LewisGale Medical Center, the vaccine made for younger kids is safe, and needed, to not only protect children, but also older family members.

In an interview Wednesday, Chaudry said new variants of COVID-19 could appear. According to Chaudry, viruses replicate and create transcription errors, which leads to mutants.

”And it’s only a matter of time if we don’t curb this pandemic, eventually we’re going to have a strain that’s completely resistant to the vaccine, and so it’s extremely important to encourage our children to get vaccinated; that will be a protection for the children and for other family members also,” said Chaudry.

Chaudry added the dose offered for children is lower than what adults receive and because of that, there are fewer side effects associated with the shot.

