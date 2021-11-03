Lynchburg BWXT employees protest vaccine mandate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Employees of one company are protesting a vaccine mandate.

BWXT will soon mandate its employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

In an email to WDBJ7, the company said “COVID has had, and continues to have, a terrible impact on the BWXT family and our communities. In addition, every U.S. BWXT employee will soon be subject either to the federal contractual mandate for COVID-19 vaccination and/or the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard regulation. As a result, BWXT is requiring all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. BWXT will also consider medical and religious exemptions to the vaccination mandate.

“We value our highly skilled workforce and continue to encourage those who are not yet vaccinated to begin the process as soon as possible. Ever since the pandemic started, we have been acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities where we operate. This mandate is unprecedented for our workers and our company, and we understand that employees have concerns or may desire more information. We are working to answer employees’ questions, and we are reviewing exemption requests in a thoughtful and methodical manner.”

Dozens of employees protested in Lynchburg outside the company’s downtown office Wednesday, calling for an alternative to be made.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.