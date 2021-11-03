Lynchburg Salvation Army celebrates completed renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg celebrated new beginnings Wednesday.

At an open house, they gave the community an inside look at work that’s taken months to do.

Throughout their Park Avenue building, rooms are decked out with new furniture and equipment.

“The mission of the Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination, so we’re really excited cause it really empowers us to empower others,” said Marc Craddock II, assistant officer.

Craddock says they’re able to do that by making the spaces more comfortable. Walls were also painted to offer uplifting messages.

Craddock says residents of the building are now given a setting that feels more at-home.

“We’ve also taken the time to invest in our shelter home programs and the residents’ rooms to really give them an at-home feeling and to also show them dignity and empower them as well to a better way of life,” said Craddock.

To get what you see in the building took lots of support.

Salvation Army says everything was made possible through grants and community efforts.

“We can only do these programs through the generosity of our community and so without the help of our neighbors and friends in the community, it’s almost impossible to do these programs,” said Craddock.

The building reopened to residents Wednesday after the open house.

