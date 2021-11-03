Nelson County asks parents to fill out survey about child vaccine interest

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following CDC approval for Emergency Use Authorization, the Blue Ridge Health District expects to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 the second week in November, but wants families to weigh in to gauge interest.

To determine how to best serve families and their 5- 11-year-olds, health officials are asking all parents/guardians to complete the vaccination interest survey by Thursday, November 4. According to the district, “Your answers will help us plan when and where to host vaccine clinics, making it easier for you and your families to get vaccinated. The survey is completely anonymous and used for planning purposes only.”

Click here to fill out the survey.

