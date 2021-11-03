Open house set to go over transmission upgrades planned for Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power plans transmission upgrades to improve electric service reliability for customers in Grayson County.

The Independence Area Project: Transmission Line Upgrades represent an estimated $55 million investment in the area, according to the utility, and involves building about 15 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line. The area upgrades are designed to provide a second source of power to customers served out of Independence Substation, support a planned future substation in the Baywood area and provide enhanced reliability in the region.

Company representatives are evaluating options for the new line. Route options begin at the proposed Point Lookout Substation, near Austin Street and North Independence Avenue, in Independence. The line extends northeast toward the planned substation in Baywood before connecting with the Jubal Early Substation off Windmill Road outside Galax.

To provide public information, Appalachian Power project team members plan an open house Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5 - 8 p.m. at Grayson County High School in Independence. The in-person open house will offers residents the opportunity to talk with project representatives, view detailed maps and provide feedback on the project. There will be no formal presentation; attendees can arrive at any time during the event.

Click here to access project information, view an interactive map, enter a virtual open house and submit comments through a “Contact Us” link.

Landowners within the project area can also expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details, a detailed map and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback, according to the utility. Landowners are encouraged to provide input by Friday, Dec. 3.

“Input from the community is critical to selecting a proposed route for the new transmission line,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “We encourage landowners to attend the open house or provide feedback by calling, emailing or visiting the project website.”

Company representatives expect construction to start spring 2023 and conclude by summer 2024.

