Pediatric COVID vaccine will be available at Roanoke Community Vaccination Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/RCAHD Release) - Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will begin providing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 November 4, 2021 at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC), at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall.

In addition to the CVC, this pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is available at local pharmacies and some pediatric provider offices.

During the initial roll-out of this pediatric vaccine at the CVC, appointments for this age group will be required, according to RCAHD.

“We are delighted to have arrived at the point where parents of children in this age group can have the option of protecting their children with this safe and effective vaccine. Along with local pharmacies and physicians’ offices, this site will provide a convenient location for all over the age of five across the region to get vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best way to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD Health Director.

More information on where to find a vaccine is available at vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/ and vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. If you have vaccine questions or need help scheduling, contact the RCAHD COVID-19 hotline at 540-613-6597.

