Police discover fatal crash scene in Wythe County days after it happened

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a vehicle involved in a fatal crash was not discovered until several days after it happened.

According to the agency, officials believe the incident involving a Ford Explorer pulling a utility trailer happened October 23. The driver was heading north on Route 100/Wysor Highway less than a mile south of Greenbriar Road when officials say he ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and overturned.

But the crashed vehicle was not discovered until October 31.

David W. Parish, 57, of Woodlawn, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

