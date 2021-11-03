Preliminary results show Sam Rasoul retains House of Delegates district 11 seat, defeats challenger Charlie Nave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 on Tuesday evening that the Associated Press called the Virginia House District 11 seat for incumbent Sam Rasoul. In the projection, Rasoul defeated republican challenger Charlie Nave.

In his tenue so far in the house that began in 2014, Rasoul championed a bill that implemented mental health resources for students, and stressed the importance of accessibility to affordable housing here in southwestern Virginia.

Overall, he says he is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve.

“It’s been the honor of my life to get to serve,” he says. “I’m thrilled and so glad that that we’ve been re-elected to go back down to Richmond. But what we’ve always fought for is to make sure that Richmond doesn’t forget our region. I’ve fought hard for the area that I grew up in here in Roanoke and I want to continue to do that as we move forward.”

