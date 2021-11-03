Advertisement

Preliminary results show Sam Rasoul retains House of Delegates district 11 seat, defeats challenger Charlie Nave

Sam Rasoul projected to retain District 11 House seat
Sam Rasoul projected to retain District 11 House seat(WDBJ7)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 on Tuesday evening that the Associated Press called the Virginia House District 11 seat for incumbent Sam Rasoul. In the projection, Rasoul defeated republican challenger Charlie Nave.

In his tenue so far in the house that began in 2014, Rasoul championed a bill that implemented mental health resources for students, and stressed the importance of accessibility to affordable housing here in southwestern Virginia.

Overall, he says he is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve.

“It’s been the honor of my life to get to serve,” he says. “I’m thrilled and so glad that that we’ve been re-elected to go back down to Richmond. But what we’ve always fought for is to make sure that Richmond doesn’t forget our region. I’ve fought hard for the area that I grew up in here in Roanoke and I want to continue to do that as we move forward.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website
Del. Hurst pulled over after campaign signs damaged; opponent issues statement
SEE RESULTS: Polls close for Election Day 2021
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
One hurt in Peters Creek shooting in Roanoke
It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly

Latest News

The polling site at Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian ran out of ballots so replacement...
Long line forms as Midlothian polling place runs out of ballots
Snow in Highland County with fall color
First snow of the season for the Allegheny mountains
Temperatures drop to the low 30s in most areas Tuesday morning with frost and freeze possible.
Tuesday, November 2 - Evening Outlook
Amherst Referendum Rosie's Update
Amherst Referendum Rosie's Update