Republican Winsome Sears makes history as the first woman to become lieutenant governor in Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Winsome Sears is not only the first woman and the first woman of color to win the Lieutenant Governor office but also the first woman of color to win any statewide election in Virginia.

“Winsome! Winsome! Winsome!”

Crowds in Chantilly cheered as Winsome Sears took the stage to claim her victory.

“I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life,” Sears said.

Sears is the first Republican Lieutenant Governor of Virginia since 2014. As the first woman of color ever to take over the role, Sears emphasized in her victory speech the racial unity of America.

“There are some who want to divide, but we must not let that happen,” she said. “We have had a black president elected not once but twice and here I am, living proof.”

Sears is a Jamaican-born Marine Corps veteran, a business woman and a strong advocate for children’s education.

“What we are going to do now is be about the business of the Commonwealth,” she said. “We have things to tend to. We are going to full fund our historically Black colleges and universities. We’re going to have after neighborhoods, safer communities, and our children are going to get a good education.”

Sears defeated Democrat Hala Ayala. She will take over the role from Democrat Justin Fairfax who has served since 2018.

