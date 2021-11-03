Advertisement

Republican Winsome Sears wins Virginia lieutenant governor's race

Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Winsome Sears has made history after defeating Democratic challenger Hala Ayala to become Virginia’s first woman lieutenant governor. 

“I didn’t run to make history, I just wanted to leave it better than I found it,” said Winsome Sears (R). “Hold on Virginia, help is on the way, the cavalry has arrived!”

Born in Jamaica, Sears became the first black female Republican, first female veteran, and the first naturalized citizen, to serve.

See Full Election Results Here

On her website, Sears lists a variety of priorities including protecting Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law.

Sears also served a stint in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. The election was an upset at the time.

