Republicans claim House majority in Virginia after Tuesday election

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With some races too close to call as of early Wednesday, House Republicans moved forward with a statement claiming a victorious majority in the Virginia House.

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued the following statement:

“Virginia voters made an historic statement, delivering a clear rebuke of the failed policies of the last two years and electing Republicans up and down the ballot.

“In addition to electing Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares, voters have given Republicans a majority in the House of Delegates. We have clearly won six seats previously held by Democrats and we are excited to welcome Jason Ballard, Tara Durant, Kim Taylor, Otto Wachsmann, Tim Anderson, and A.C. Cordoza to the oldest continually-elected legislative body in the new world. Congratulations to each of them, as well as Mike Cherry, Marie March, Phil Scott, and Wren Williams on their elections.

“We are grateful to Virginians who place their trust in us, and we look forward to immediately going to work with Governor-elect Youngkin and his administration to restore fiscal order, give parents the voice they deserve in education, and keep our Commonwealth safe. Our work begins now.”

