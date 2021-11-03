Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to early morning house fire on Red Fox Drive

Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to house fire on Red Fox Dr. Wednesday morning.
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to house fire on Red Fox Dr. Wednesday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire just before 3:30am Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, crews saw minor flames coming from the first floor of the home, but they were able to get the flames under control in 10 minutes.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

