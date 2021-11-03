Advertisement

Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday asking for prayers.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!” she said.

The Gap Band was formed in the late 1960s by brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson, the sons of a Pentecostal minister, the band’s website said.

The band was known for hits in the late 70s and early 80s such as “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding” and “Party Train.”

The Gap Band was named after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - Greenwood, Archer and Pine streets, which they shortened to “Gap.”

Further details of Ronnie Wilson’s death were not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEE RESULTS: Election Day 2021 headed for the books
Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website
Del. Hurst pulled over after campaign signs damaged; opponent issues statement
A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2AM to 10AM Wednesday morning.
Frost and freeze expected overnight as the growing season comes to an end
Delegate Chris Hurst speaks to supporters late Tuesday night.
VA Del. Chris Hurst breaks silence on campaign sign incident
Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for assault at Christiansburg restaurant where candidate is holding watch party

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Chris Hurst Traffic Stop Body Cam Video/Radford Police
Chris Hurst Traffic Stop Body Cam Video/Radford Police
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father admits killing man he believed sold his daughter into sex trafficking, police say
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop