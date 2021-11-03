Advertisement

WDBJ7′s political analyst talks 2021 election impact on policies

An Election Day sign at a polling place in Christiansburg on Tuesday.
An Election Day sign at a polling place in Christiansburg on Tuesday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “It was an interesting, long night but we’re seeing that there is somewhat of a red wave in terms of the top three tickets, in terms of the Commonwealth of Virginia and it appears perhaps taking the House of Delegates,” said WDBJ7′s Political Analyst, Dr. Bob Denton.

As results stand, Republicans will have an advantage in the House of Delegates come January 1.

Democrats have held a 55-45 advantage since 2019, when the “blue wave” swept across Virginia.

Dr. Denton said this election marks a shift.

“What we’re seeing is that kind of re-balance, and if you point a finger, it’s about good candidates that Republicans had contested across the Commonwealth of Virginia and quite frankly the absence of Trump.”

When it comes to policies, Democrats were able to pass legislation the last two years because they controlled all three branches of government.

But that won’t be the same for Republicans.

“No matter what goes through the House, there’s still the Democratic Senate, and that means that Youngkin is going to have to make some decisions. He needs to be selective, he’s going to have to bring some partisanship, some compromise over to get anything passed.”

Dr. Denton said it’s important to remember that there are still questions about some of this year’s delegate race winners due to potential recounts and redistricting.

