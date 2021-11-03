Advertisement

We’ll see more sunshine today with a wintry mix late

Temperatures drop to the low 30s at night for the remainder of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • The growing season has ended for some
  • Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories for some areas Wednesday morning
  • Below average temperatures through the weekend

WEDNESDAY

After a cold start, high temperatures only climb to the 40s and 50s with more sunshine. Winds will remain light as well. We’re watching yet another system that will enter from the southwest late in the evening and linger into early Thursday morning.

Clouds will return late in the day with a few rain showers possible along with the potential for higher elevation snow in places like Mount Rogers in Grayson County as the freezing level drops.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the lower 50s.
A mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Clouds will linger Thursday morning with a few sprinkles and even some higher elevation wet snow showers. Afternoon highs will be 10-15° below average, only reaching the mid/upper 40s in most areas.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll put the clouds behind us by late Thursday evening allowing overnight temperatures to drop to around freezing once again. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday, and nearing the upper 60s by Sunday.

A pattern flip brings even warmer weather next week with highs in the low 60s.

A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2AM to 10AM Wednesday morning.
We're starting off on the chilly side, but we'll warm into the lower 50s.
Temperatures drop to the low 30s in most areas Tuesday morning with frost and freeze possible.
