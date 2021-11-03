Advertisement

Williams wins 9th district delegate seat

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPENCER, Va. (WDBJ) - From a beautician who became the face of her town’s social justice movement to an attorney championing conservative values, the candidates for Virginia’s 9th District delegate seat were both in high spirits Tuesday night as they waited for the results of the 2021 election.

After polls closed in Franklin, Patrick, and Henry County, we first caught up with Democratic candidate Bridgette Craighead in Rocky Mount for her final thoughts on her campaign.

Craighead made a name for herself founding a Black Lives Matter chapter in Franklin County, promoting love and unity for all in the commonwealth.

“I am nothing without my supporters; I love them. We’re going to keep on going; this does not stop tonight. No matter win, lose or draw, we’re going to keep on going,” said Craighead. “We’re going to continue to fight, we’re going to continue to uplift others.”

An hour later at the Spencer-Penn Center, we met with Republican pick Wren Williams, and during our interview, got a front-row seat to his reaction when he was officially declared the winner.

Williams had defeated 7-term delegate Charles Poindexter to claim the Republican nomination.

He served as the Republican Chair of Patrick County from 2018-2021, advocating alongside the Republican National Committee and President Trump for voter integrity during the 2020 election season.

In his victory speech, Williams vowed to put an end to many liberal agendas, including relaxed voter identification laws and critical race theory being taught in school.

“Standing up and making the right choice for our values isn’t easy, but I felt and a lot of you told me that we needed better leadership for our community,” said Williams. “It’ll be my honor to fight for southside and southwest Virginia and be a strong voice for our conservative values.”

