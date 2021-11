ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We told you about Hallowheels in September, and now it’s time to vote!

Hallowheels is a fundraising event for Children’s Assistive Technology Service, or CATS.

Click here for Hallowheels voting information and watch the video to see Michael Hemphill and Bruce Bryan go over how it works and what it’s for.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.