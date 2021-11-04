7@four: Health Focus/Speech and Hearing Center Book & Author Event
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health Focus of Southwest Virginia and the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center will benefit from a virtual Book and Author event November 17.
The event features three Pulitzer-nominated and best-selling authors discussing their most recent publications.
Click here for more information
