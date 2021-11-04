Advertisement

Blacksburg New School hosts vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-old students

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Thursday, The New River Valley Regional Commission’s Business Continuity Team and the Christiansburg Pharmacy partnered to host a clinic at the Blacksburg New School.

The line was out the door as parents and students waited for their appointment at 10 a.m. Around 70 students received their first dose Thursday, close to 2/3s of the 110 students who attend the school.

“Even though we aren’t seeing as high of risk among young children for COVID-19, it doesn’t mean there’s no risk. By getting those vaccinated, it protects everybody in their school. Their teachers. their grandparents, as well as people in the community,” said NRVRCBCT Public Health School Liaison Holly Lesko.

Lesko said they look forward to partnering with area schools for vaccine clinics in the future.

