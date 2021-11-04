Advertisement

Blacksburg author, Ally Shaw writes memoir of love and hope despite life’s darkest tragedies

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chasing Tigers in the Dark: Life Lessons from a Fierce Survivor is the emotional memoir of a woman who’s life was haunted by rape, abuse, cancer, divorce and death. But after years of darkness, Ally Shaw now sees the life and love that was there the whole time. And she’s taking back the narrative of her life and giving hope to other survivors.

Shaw stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to share more of her story and book, out everywhere March 8, 2022.

Chasing Tigers in the Dark is now available for pre-order on Shaw’s website. Part of the proceeds from Shaw’s book will go to local charities, Lishy’s Gift in Roanoke and the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV.

Follow Ally Shaw on Instagram. She’ll be attending local Author’s Night at Blacksburg Books March 10.

Chasing Tigers in the Dark: Life Lessons from a Fierce Survivor comes out March 8, 2022.
Chasing Tigers in the Dark: Life Lessons from a Fierce Survivor comes out March 8, 2022.

Ally Shaw Interview
