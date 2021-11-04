Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations down; percentage of positive new-case tests drops

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 932,173 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,494 from Wednesday’s reported 930,679, a bigger increase than the 1,435 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,653,636 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 70.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 63.1% fully vaccinated. 83.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 75% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

10,019,065 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 5.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 5.5% reported Monday through Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 14,089 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,052 reported Wednesday.

947 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 967 reported Wednesday. 72,023 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

