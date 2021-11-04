Advertisement

Education tops list of GOP priorities, House Republican leader says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As Republicans prepare to take control of the Virginia House of Delegates, the GOP leader in the House says public education will top their list of priorities.

Delegate Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) spoke with reporters during a teleconference Thursday morning.

He said education issues have resonated with Virginians, because of what their children have been through, starting with the pandemic.

“And most parents love their local school,” Gilbert said, “but when they say your doors are shut and you are stuck with this virtual option and that’s your only option, that’s opened up the school choice issue for us in a way we never could have messaged with all of the money in the world.”

Gilbert said there are also other areas that need more attention, including the legislation legalizing marijuana and a clean energy plan he says is too bold and ambitious.

