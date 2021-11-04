Family says COVID vaccine for 9-year-old son could help keep him out of the hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday was the second day pediatric doses of the COVID vaccine could be given to children ages 5 to 11.

The Roanoke Alleghany Health District administered pediatric shots throughout the day by appointment only at the Community Vaccination Center.

As it turns out, it was a big day for a nine-year-old boy in Roanoke.

“So exciting. We have been waiting for, oh my goodness, it feels like two years now for this day to come.”

As a mother of four, Karen Marable was thrilled to get her youngest son Sullivan vaccinated. As a pediatric nurse for nearly two decades, the decision was a no-brainer.

“I see a lot of immunocompromised kids and adults as well. This was just something that was really important for us to just try and protect others.”

Marable says the vaccine statistics speak for themselves, and she hopes that the vaccine can help her family from reliving a difficult experience.

“Seeing how it diminishes your chance of ending up in the hospital. Sullivan is a cancer survivor. So, our goal is to never have to be admitted in the hospital ever again,” she says. “Sullivan at the age of two was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, which is a type of kidney cancer. He’s in remission, and his oncologist actually gave the blessing months ago for, once this vaccine was approved, for him to be able to come and receive it.”

For a family with experience of how tough life can be, they say the vaccination process on Thursday was simple.

“It could not have been any easier to book online and then to come,” explains Marable. “There’s absolutely no wait. Everybody is super friendly. It’s clean. Everybody is wearing a mask. We couldn’t have asked for an easier experience.”

