Former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver to appear in court in early 2022

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The former Bedford County schools bus driver charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment will appear in court in early January.

Kimberly Ricketts retained legal counsel, therefore she did not need to appear in court on Thursday, November 4th for an arraignment, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

In early October, Ricketts was charged after picking up students in her personal vehicle. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office says the case has been transferred to Juvenile and Domestic court, where Ricketts will appear on January 7th at 10am.

