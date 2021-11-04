Former Lynchburg lawyer sentenced for wire fraud, making false statements

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office) - A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, has been sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud and making false statements.

Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Evidence showed Washburn used the money to “enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities that her boss owned in order to curry favor,” according to US Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

“This defendant took the trust a client places in their attorney to always act in their best interest and betrayed it,” Kavanaugh said. “Many of the victims in this case were older members of our community, making Washburn’s fraud scheme more egregious. I am grateful to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison and the FBI for their work on this case, and hopeful that the victims have some level of closure today.”

“Ms. Washburn gained the trust of her clients to commit her criminal activity. With this guilty plea, Ms. Washburn has finally accepted responsibility for her actions; and those who were manipulated and suffered losses because of her deceit will see justice served,” said Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “FBI Richmond appreciates the partnership of the Lynchburg City Police Department and the Western District of the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation. If you suspect fraud, please report it to tips.fbi.gov or to your local FBI office.”

In 2015 and 2016, a senior care management service company referred elderly clients to Washburn for the purpose of obtaining elder-related legal services, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Washburn then entered separate Power of Attorney (POA) agreements with each of her victims. Under the terms of these POAs, Washburn was entitled to reasonable compensation and reimbursement for reasonable expenses for services rendered, but was not allowed to use the personal property of any client to benefit herself.

Despite these agreements and her ethical obligations, investigators said, Washburn wrote checks and made wire transfers from her victims’ accounts to herself for personal benefit. These checks and transfers ranged in value from $3,025 to $45,000. Additionally, in 2017, Washburn attempted to improperly make herself the beneficiary of two investment accounts held by one of her victims. At the time, these accounts had a combined approximate value of $288,000.

In April 2018, Washburn entered into an agreement to purchase a home in Lynchburg for approximately $219,000 using monies belonging to another one of her victims and a mortgage lender, according to Kavanaugh. To complete the home purchase, Washburn submitted a letter to Quicken Loans falsely stating she was this elderly victim’s great-niece and that the victim provided Washburn with a gift of $40,000 for the purchase of the home. The next day, Washburn deposited $45,000 from this victim’s SunTrust Account to Washburn’s Wells Fargo account.

In addition to surrendering her license to practice law, Washburn pleaded guilty in July 2021 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a mortgage lender.

