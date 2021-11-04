Franklin County Schools continues to provide COVID testing service to students, staff

Advertisement

Franklin County Schools continues COVID testing service(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - One local school district says the free COVID testing service it provides is helping to get students back in the classroom sooner.

Franklin County Public Schools is continuing to provide free testing for staff, students, and parents in its school district. The service began at the end of September, and school officials say that they’ve administered around 200 tests so far.

“We feel like those tests have been able to one, provide a service to parents who had difficulty getting a test. It also provided us the ability to get some students back in class early,” explains Jason Guilliams, Director of Operations for Franklin County Schools.

School officials say they currently only have around 30 students and staff members in quarantine, the lowest that number has been all school year.

The testing takes place Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. behind the school board office. The district plans to continue providing the service for the foreseeable future.

