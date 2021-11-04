Hundreds of spots open for TAP’s Head Start program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with TAP’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs say they have many open slots for three and four-year-olds to enroll if parents are looking for additional childcare and a head start for their children.

The services offered by Total Action for Progress, or TAP, are still dealing with the domino effects of the pandemic.

Their Head Start and Early Head Start programs help prepare kids age two and up for kindergarten, normally serving 13 school districts, the program has had to merge locations due to staffing and lower enrollment.

“With COVID having all these restrictions, we’re not really able to interact in large settings like we usually do. It’s been the hardest in terms of our recruitment efforts,” says Stepheney Hernandez, a supervisor with TAP Head Start. “We have maybe a little over 200 placements available and ready for children to enter into the educational programs.”

After seeing a shift in the community’s needs since 2020, TAP representatives also want to remind families of the resources available to them, like offering assessments for parents to help them succeed in areas where they may be struggling.

“We use a whole family approach we don’t just work on the child. We provide resources and a support system for the family and the goal to have some upward mobility by being involved in the head start program,” explains Hernandez. “A lot of our head start parents were once head start children. And a lot of our teachers were at one point head start children. So it’s kind of a cycle.”

You can click here for more information about TAP’s Head Start and Early Head Start child care programs, or call them at 540.767.6094 or email tapheadstart@tapintohope.org.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.