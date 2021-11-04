Information sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WDBJ) - Investigators with the National Park Service are asking for photos and videos from visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway to help them in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the agency, someone visiting the parkway October 9 reported seeing a body near a parkway overlook. Rangers responded and found a deceased man below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8 near Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

That man was identified as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island.

The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, determining that Calderon’s death was a homicide.

Now, investigators are asking for information, pictures and videos from visitors who were in the area.

If you took photographs or videos (cell phone, GoPro, etc.) on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina October 9, 2021, or if you have any other information that could help, investigators ask that you submit a tip. You can remain anonymous:

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, or go online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATipEMAIL.

