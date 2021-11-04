Advertisement

Pop-up dog adoption event this weekend

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is teaming up with Angels of Assisi for a pop-up Puppy Palooza adoption event this weekend.

Folks looking for a new furry friend can come to RCACP at 1510 Baldwin Avenue NE on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Both agencies have seen a decrease in adoptions, and are hoping to showcase adoptable animals.

“The holiday season is arriving quickly and RCACP will need to make space for the stray animals that tend to take advantage of holiday get-togethers to escape fences, yards, and houses. Additionally, the holiday season is a good time to introduce a new pet to the household as people are home more from school and work and can take the time to acclimate a new companion pet to the home,” stated the RCACP in a release Wednesday. Adopting dogs will also help make space in the shelter, reducing the animals at risk for euthanasia.

